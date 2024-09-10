BMW Cuts Guidance After Faulty Brake Systems Prompt Recall

BMW symbol is seen attached on a car on assembly line at PT Gaya Motors' BMW Production Network 2, a local assembly facility for BMW Group cars sold in Indonesia, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG cut its outlook for the year over a faulty braking system from supplier Continental AG that prompted recalls and delivery stops affecting 1.5 million vehicles.

The carmaker now sees earnings significantly lower than a year ago and forecast its auto-making operating margin would be as low as 6%, BMW said Tuesday. That compares to a previous estimate of 8% to 10%.

Continental said it produces the components for BMW. A faulty electronic part might impair the braking system, it said. The companies said the vehicles are still safe to drive.

BMW’s shares fell as much as 7.1%, the biggest intraday decline since March 2022. Continental shares fell about 7.5%. The Munich-based carmaker said it’s the only manufacturer using Continental’s braking system so far, and it uses them across its range of vehicles, including Rolls Royce and its popular range of SUVs.

The recall and delivery stops are a setback for BMW, which sold 2.25 million vehicles last year across its nameplate and Mini brands. The new guidance also reflects a sluggish market in China, where many carmakers have been struggling to cope with a drop in demand and increased competition.

BMW, which previously forecast a slight drop in earnings before tax, said the recall will result in additional warranty costs in the high three-digit million range in the third quarter. The carmaker said it’s currently weighing compensation claims against Continental.

(Updates with additional details throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.