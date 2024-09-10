China Housing Woes Push Vanke, Longfor Debt Deeper Into Distress

Residential buildings under construction at the China Vanke Co. Langshi Flower Language development in Shanghai, China on Friday Friday, May 24, 2024. Vanke said it will receive 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) of bank loans guaranteed by its units, an effort to "meet business operations needs," as the cash-strained developer seeks to avoid a default. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers’ dollar bonds posted their biggest daily drops in months as the country’s deepening property market slump weighs on investor confidence.

China Vanke Co.’s 3.5% dollar bond due 2029 was down about 5 cents on the dollar on Tuesday at 42.4 cents, the steepest daily decline since March 4.

Other developers also saw deep slumps. A 3.95% dollar bond due 2029 issued by Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. fell by around 2 cents to 65.1 cents, and is poised to touch its lowest price since May, according to Bloomberg compiled data.

Chinese builders are facing relentless pressure from continued declines in property sales and growing worries about their liquidity. Vanke’s contracted sales slid 24% in August from a year earlier, worsening from a 13% drop in July. The sagging sales data followed the company’s first half-year loss in more than two decades.

“Investors are selling because of the weak property sales data and there’s no sign of stabilization in sight,” said Ting Meng, senior Asia credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “It still needs a while for the industry to recover,” she added.

