Former Swedbank CEO Sentenced to Prison for Gross Swindling

(Bloomberg) -- Swedbank AB’s former chief executive officer, Birgitte Bonnesen, was sentenced to a year and three months in prison for gross swindling related to her statements on the lender’s efforts to combat money-laundering.

A Swedish appeals court on Tuesday concluded that Bonnesen, who helmed the bank between 2016 and 2019, “disseminated misleading statements” in media interviews in connection with its third-quarter report in 2018.

At the time, Swedbank was embroiled in a money-laundering scandal related to its Baltic business. In 2020, Swedish authorities issued a record 4 billion-krona ($390 million) fine for the bank. Bonnesen was initially cleared in a 2023 trial, but that verdict was appealed by prosecutors.

“The statements conveyed the misleading message that there did not exist any suspicious money laundering links to the operations in Estonia of another bank,” the court said in its statement. “The misleading information was liable to influence the assessment of the Swedish bank from a financial point of view, and thereby cause a loss.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.