Former TD Investment Banking Head Pryde Joins Forthlane as CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Forthlane Partners recruited Robbie Pryde, the former head of corporate and investment banking at Toronto-Dominion Bank, as chief executive officer.

Robert Vanderhooft and Peter Grosskopf, both well known names in Canadian investing, were also hired by the the Toronto-based asset manager, according to a statement Tuesday.

Pryde, 63, spent more than two decades at TD before departing in 2023 amid the bank’s acquisition of US investment firm Cowen. He was a founding partner at investment dealer Newcrest Capital, which was sold to TD for C$224 million ($165 million) in 2000.

Forthlane, which debuted in 2019, aims to provide wealthy Canadian individuals and families “access to institutional-grade capital allocation,” according to the statement.

Vanderhooft, 58, was CEO of Greystone Managed Investments until TD bought it in 2018 for C$792 million. He was an executive in TD’s asset-management business until leaving the bank in 2022.

He’ll become co-chief investment officer at Forthlane, alongside Wayne Kozun, who previously spent more than two decades in senior roles at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Grosskopf, 59, who has “made a meaningful investment in Forthlane,” according to the statement, was previously CEO of the Sprott Group, a global investment manager specializing in precious metals and critical minerals.

