Formula 1 Wraps Up $2.55 Billion M&A, Refinancing Loan Package

(Bloomberg) -- Formula 1 priced a $2.55 billion loan package Tuesday to help finance owner Liberty Media Corp.’s acquisition of motorcycle racing association MotoGP World Championship after investor interest led to a refinancing transaction being added to the offering.

The racing circuit initially sought an $850 million leveraged loan for the purchase. It later added a $1.7 billion term loan refinancing.

The loans priced two percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and were issued at par, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. Pricing was tightened earlier Tuesday from initial talk. The margins can be reduced 0.25 percentage point if Formula 1’s net leverage ratio falls to certain level, the person added.

The new loan matures in September 2031, and the existing one was repriced last year at a spread of 2.25 percentage points.

There have been several instances this year, including by AssuredPartners Inc., of firms coming to market for a leveraged loan and then subsequently adding plans to refinance or reprice other debt as financing costs have dropped.

Liberty Media declined to comment and representatives for lead bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. did not immediately respond.

In a post-Labor Day issuance blitz, more than $50 billion of leveraged loan deals have launched as investors take on riskier deals in a hot market with low volatility ahead of the US election. Barclays Plc had projected as much as $40 billion of launches for all of September.

Liberty Media, Formula 1’s parent company, announced in April that it would buy motorcycle racing league MotoGP from Bridgepoint and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The $3.8 billion transaction would be funded by a combination of cash and shares, with an expected close at the end of the year. Formula 1 has seen increased popularity in the US after the success of Netflix Inc.’s documentary show “Drive to Survive.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.