Space Firm Rocket Lab Hires Rivian’s Former Operations Chief

(Bloomberg) -- Rocket Lab USA Inc. hired former Rivian Automotive Inc. executive Frank Klein as its new chief operations officer in a bet that car manufacturing expertise will translate to the space industry.

Klein, who departed the electric-vehicle maker earlier this year, will join Rocket Lab Sept. 16, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Prior to Rivian, he held leadership roles over several decades at auto supplier Magna Steyr AG and Daimler AG, now called Mercedes-Benz Group.

Klein will oversee Rocket Lab’s efforts to accelerate output of spacecraft, launch vehicles and components. Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder and chief executive officer, said in the statement that Klein brings a “wealth of knowledge in lean manufacturing and scaling.”

Rocket Lab shares were little changed in trading before US markets opened. The stock advanced 11% this year through Monday’s close.

