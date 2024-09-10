Wizz Picks London Gatwick to Base Airbus Extra-Long Range Jet

(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc will deploy the first of its coming Airbus SE extra-long range A321 jets at London’s Gatwick airport as the budget carrier seeks to unlock more routes to the Middle East and Asia.

Airbus’s latest narrowbody variant, the A321 XLR, is expected to join Wizz’s fleet in March, the company said Tuesday in an emailed statement. Flights from Gatwick to Jeddah in Saudia Arabia are set to start on March 31.

Wizz is seeking to expand its footprint at London Gatwick, Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi said on Tuesday in a press conference. He said the UK is likely to be the main hub for the XLR fleet and will allow low-cost carriers to compete with traditional hub airlines on longer routes.

The single-aisle plane opens doors in Wizz’s network after a bumpy year for the Hungary-based airline, which recently cut its annual profit outlook over engine issues that grounded some of its fleet. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East war have also impacted Wizz, which has a fleet of A320-family aircraft.

The XLR will allow Wizz to operate flights lasting up to eight hours, compared to the current maximum of six, while seating 239 people, the same number as the airline’s A321neo aircraft. United Airlines Holdings, American Airlines, Icelandair and IndiGo are among the carriers which have also ordered the XLR, which burns 30% less fuel than its predecessors.

Wizz is seeking more capacity at Gatwick and other airports to accommodate its growth plans, Varadi said. He added that Wizz was on track to build the fleet to 500 planes by 2030 but the goal could slip to 2031 or 2032 because of supply chain issues.

The flights to Jeddah will cost £134.99 ($177), Wizz said. The company confirmed last week it will fly the XLR in June from Milan Malpensa Airport to Abu Dhabi, a flight lasting more than seven hours. Tickets are already on sale, starting at €100 ($110).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.