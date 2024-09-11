Betting Market Sees Harris Win Over Trump: Debate Takeaways

Former US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris are shown on screen in the spin room during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris enter Tuesday's debate in search of the same goal, a moment that will help them gain the edge in a race polls show is essentially tied. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris sparred for more than 90 minutes Tuesday in a head-to-head matchup that ended with prediction markets showing positive signs for the vice president.

The two candidates, meeting for the first time, battled on issues ranging from abortion to Afghanistan just as early voting is set to get underway in several key states.

Here are the key takeaways:

Blame Game

Trump declared it “my best debate ever,” but felt the need to defend his performance by taking the unusual step of meeting with reporters after the debate. He appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity in the spin room and criticized the ABC News moderators as being biased against him.

Changing Odds

Markets sent strong signals that the debate helped Harris’ odds of winning. Tuesday’s event began with the candidates getting near-even odds in the PredictIt market, and ended with a 7-point spread in Harris’ direction. Bitcoin, which had been bullish on a Trump win helping boost digital assets, slid 1%. And a number of Asian companies developing fertility and abortion drugs rose as the debate unfolded.

Abortion

Abortion provided some of the most dramatic moments of the debate, with the two candidates talking over each other despite rules requiring microphones to be muted when one candidate is speaking. Trump declined to say whether he would veto a national abortion ban, while Harris refuted Trump’s claims that a return to Roe v. Wade abortion protections would result in unrestricted third-trimester abortions.

Defensive Position

Trump began the debate with attacks on Harris’ record, but was increasingly on the defensive as the debate continued. Harris landed a series of blows that Trump struggled to parry. She called his tariff plans a national “sales tax.” She derided his past history on race, his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, and his coziness with authoritarian leaders.

Policy Reversals

Harris defended her reversals on fracking, gun buy-back programs, decriminalizing border crossings and ending private health insurance. Trump attacked her for the US border crisis and argued wars have broken out because of Biden and Harris’ weak leadership.

Stay Tuned

The debate was the only head-to-head encounter scheduled in the campaign, but both sides expressed a desire to hold another debate before the Nov. 5 election. Trump said he would consider having another debate if it was on “a fair network,” and complained about the ABC moderators.

