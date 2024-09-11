German Government Wrong-Footed by UniCredit Move on Commerzbank

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA’s shock move on Commerzbank AG caught Germany’s government off guard and puts Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a bind.

The German government had no advance warning that UniCredit would swoop when it offered a tranche of Commerzbank shares for sale on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the process. The purchase leaves officials in the unexpected position in which UniCredit owns almost as much of Commerzbank as Germany does, and it could become the biggest shareholder when more stock is offered.

German officials had expected that a slew of different investors would buy the Commerzbank shares, keeping each one’s stake a modest levels, one of the people said. That would have helped to ensure the lender remained independent so that it would focus on lending to mid-sized firms in its home market.

Officials had been told ahead of the sale that announcing their plan to offer shares would increase the chances that a foreign bank would end up buying a large chunk, another person said.

Finance Ministry spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey said Wednesday that the government had received no offer from UniCredit before Tuesday’s sale and that it would take stock of the situation before deciding on its next move.

