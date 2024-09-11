Goldman Sachs Names Three Asia Pacific M&A Co-Heads in Reshuffle

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named three senior investment bankers as co-heads of mergers and acquisitions in Asia Pacific as it beefs up its deals advisory franchise in the region.

Ed Wittig, currently Goldman’s global head of industrials M&A and aerospace and defense, will relocate to Asia later this year from New York, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. He will become Asia Pacific M&A co-head alongside Raghav Maliah and Yoshihiko Yano, the memo shows.

Maliah is global vice chairman of investment banking and head of technology, media and telecom in Asia excluding Japan. Yano is co-head of investment banking and head of M&A in Japan.

The trio will focus on strengthening the relationship with both new and existing clients, particularly in areas such as financial sponsors and cross-border transactions. A spokesman for Goldman confirmed the contents of the memo.

