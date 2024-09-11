Kate Spade, Coach Bags Take Spotlight in $8.5 Billion FTC Fight

(Bloomberg) -- At the federal antitrust trial that will spell the fate of the $8.5 billion deal to marry the Coach and Kate Spade brands with Versace and Michael Kors, there’s the money and then there’s the merch.

The exhibits in US District Judge Jennifer Rochon’s Manhattan courtroom Tuesday included a “colorful, joyful, feminine” green and white Kate Spade tote priced at $279, described in glowing terms by the CEO of the company that markets it — as dozens of lawyers and merger arbitragers looked on.

“We call it our Emily in Paris bag,” after its appearance in the Netflix romantic comedy, Tapestry Inc. Chief Executive Officer Joanne Crevoiserat told the judge and the crowd in the public gallery.

Crevoiserat was testifying on the second day of an extended hearing, or mini-trial, to determine whether US antitrust enforcers will win an order freezing Tapestry’s acquisition of Capri Holdings Ltd., effectively killing the deal. The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block it as anticompetitive, in the agency’s first enforcement action in the fashion sector under Chair Lina Khan.

The FTC claims that putting all of Tapestry’s and Capri’s brands under one roof will mean higher prices for middle- and lower-income customers. The companies say the market offers consumers a multitude of choices and that the deal will help revive Capri’s fading Michael Kors brand without suppressing competition.

The Wall Street crowd, which includes the arbs who bet on whether a deal will live or die, was watching and listening closely for any clues to whether Rochon will grant the preliminary injunction the FTC is seeking that would freeze, and doom, the transaction.

But there were also a lot of cool handbags to check out. As the trial began Monday, a rack of them was rolled into court as evidence.

To contrast with the Kate Spade offering and show that the market invites competition at all price points, Crevoiserat held up a stylish $1,095 brown leather Coach Rogue handbag.

To further illustrate that customers have “hundreds” of handbag brands to choose from, she cited Lululemon Athletica Inc., the athletic-wear company that recently turned a cross-body nylon belt bag into a $600 million business.

“What pains me,” she testified, “is my daughter carries one.”

--With assistance from Jeannette Neumann.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.