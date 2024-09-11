McDonald’s Rolls Out Kiosks That Take Cash, Pushing Diners Away From Cashiers

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. is inching closer to a future where human cashiers aren’t necessary.

The world’s largest burger chain is rolling out a new format in the US with digital ordering stations that can take cash and give change, allowing most customers to bypass the register entirely, according to people familiar with the new design option.

While the bulk of McDonald’s locations already have kiosks, right now most customers who don’t pay with cards have to line up at the counter to finish their transactions with the help of an employee.

Human workers aren’t going away. But the new model — which is only in a handful of restaurants — would further reduce the restaurants’ reliance on cashiers, who can be redeployed to other tasks such as bringing food to customers who request table service or curbside pickup.

Under the new look, screens behind the counter that normally display the full menu will instead highlight select items and encourage guests to order at the kiosk or on the mobile app, according to McDonald’s, which confirmed the new design option. Customers who prefer to order at the counter can still do so, and full printed menus will be available upon request.

“These changes allow franchisees to meet our customers’ increased desire for digital options, while improving speed and accuracy,” the company said.

For now, the shift is optional for franchisees, who independently own and manage around 95% of McDonald’s restaurants in the US. The company said it doesn’t have a timeline for a wider rollout.

The move is the latest sign of how mobile ordering is reshaping the US fast-food landscape.

After skyrocketing during the pandemic, orders made via app, delivery, or kiosks accounted for more than 40% of McDonald’s sales in top markets during last year’s third quarter.

Digital kiosks can speed up ordering, reducing the time workers wait for customers to make a choice, which often involves the “can I get uhhh” stall tactic, while app users, who get points that can be redeemed for free food, tend to visit more frequently and order more add-ons like fries.

The shift to digital is also remaking the nature of workers’ jobs at McDonald’s, a cornerstone of the US labor market with over 2 million people at its franchised restaurants around the world.

While workers may be spending less time taking orders and ringing people up, some are taking on new tasks, like bringing food to customers who ordered online. Some franchisees have also started appointing “guest experience leads” to help customers, similar to how retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. station employees near self-checkouts.

“Digital is going to continue to grow for us,” McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski told analysts in July. “We’re going to get more and more customers on our digital platform.”

