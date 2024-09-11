Miner Vale Raises Annual Forecast for Iron Ore Production

(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA said it will produce more iron ore than previously expected, even as prices are trading near their lowest in almost two years as China’s steel slowdown weighs on the global market.

Vale expects to produce between 323 million and 330 million metric tons of iron ore this year, compared with a previous forecast of 310 million to 320 million tons, the Brazilian company said on Wednesday.

The company’s next chief executive officer, Gustavo Pimenta, has been tasked with maximizing iron ore output to boost efficiencies at the Brazilian mining giant despite China’s fading appetite for the steelmaking ingredient.

