Putin Asks Government to Consider a Cap on Nickel, Uranium Exports

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government to consider if it makes sense to limit exports of some commodities like nickel, titanium and uranium in retaliation for western sanctions.

“Russia is the leader in strategic raw materials reserves like uranium, titanium, nickel,” Putin said during the meeting with the government, shown on TV. Since western sanctions limit exports of some Russian commodities like diamonds, “maybe we should also think about restrictions,” he said. Such limits should not harm Russia, he said.

The US and the European Union have imposed multiple sanctions on Russia’s economy, including on some metals and mining companies, since Moscow’s full scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Still, many commodities — including nickel, palladium and uranium — aren’t subject to restrictions and continue to be shipped to western markets.

“I am not saying that this needs to be done tomorrow, but we could think about certain restrictions on supplies to the foreign market not only of the goods I mentioned, but also of some others,” Putin said.

