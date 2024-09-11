Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash in Southern Gaza

(Bloomberg) -- Two Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in a helicopter crash over the Gaza Strip, while on a mission to evacuate an injured soldier to a hospital.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the ‘Yanshuf’ — or owl — helicopter crashed while landing in the Rafah area in the south of Gaza. Seven additional soldiers were injured.

This is the first aerial accident the Israel Defense Forces has experienced in the Palestinian territory since the start of the war against Hamasalmost one year ago.

An initial inquiry conducted by the IDF indicated that the crash was not caused by an “enemy attack,” though an investigation is ongoing, according to a statement.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said late Tuesday that Israel has defeated the last Hamas battalion in Rafah. That’s the area close to the Egyptian border where Israel deployed ground forces in May, despite international pressure.

