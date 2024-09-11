Warren Buffett’s Bank of America Stock Sales Slow After Price Declines

A Bank of America branch in New York, US, on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Bank of America Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 16. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett tapped the brakes on sales of Bank of America Corp. shares — without stopping — as he extended a selling spree that began in mid-July.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reaped $229 million over three days of selling through Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing. The average price fetched on Tuesday — $39.30 a share — was among the lowest reported since he began whittling the stake.

The fresh disposals marked a significant slowdown from the eight prior rounds, in which his conglomerate generated an average of about $870 million each time, based on filings that typically spanned three days of trading.

Altogether, Berkshire has generated nearly $7.2 billion since Buffett began shrinking the stake almost two months ago. The conglomerate still holds just over 11% of the bank’s stock, worth about $33.7 billion based on Tuesday’s closing price of $39.28.

