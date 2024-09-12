Alaska Air Raises Profit Outlook on Demand, Lower Fuel Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Alaska Air Group Inc. boosted its outlook for third-quarter profit on strong summer demand and lower-than-expected fuel costs.

It now expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.25, compared with its previous estimate of $1.40 to $1.60, the carrier said in a filing on Thursday.

The shares jumped 3.8% in trading before markets open in New York.

“Revenue has performed better than anticipated, driven by additional revenue in July related to CrowdStrike disruptions across the industry and stronger performance in August and September,” the airline said.

