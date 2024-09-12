BlackRock, Partners Team Up for Private Markets Retail Offering

(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Partners Group Holding AG are teaming up to offer retail investors access to a variety of private markets, seeking to tap into rising demand for alternative investments.

The firms plan to create a “one-stop portfolio” to provide access to private equity, private credit and real assets, they said in a statement on Thursday. The solution will enable financial advisers to offer clients a diversified portfolio of alternative assets through a single subscription document.

“In a world where private markets are growing by $1 trillion or more every year, many financial advisors still find it too difficult to help their clients participate,” Mark Wiedman, the head of BlackRock’s global client business said. “We aim to crack that.”

Investment firms have been expanding offerings to retail investors, in part to offset a slowdown in funding from institutional investors. Apollo Global Management Inc. is working on its first exchange-traded fund, teaming up with State Street Corp. on an offering that will include private credit investments.

BlackRock expects managed model portfolios to roughly double in assets under management over the next five years, growing into a $10 trillion business.

Shares of Partners Group, which is based in Switzerland, were indicated 2.2% higher on the news at Julius Baer in premarket trading.

