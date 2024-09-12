Couche-Tard Discusses Higher Price for 7-Eleven Owner

A 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Seven & i Holdings will release its earnings figures on July 13. Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is discussing improving its takeover proposal for Seven & i Holdings Co. with the goal of convincing the Japanese convenience store operator to start engaging in discussions, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Couche-Tard has been weighing how much it would be able to increase the potential offer, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Shares in Seven & i rose as much as 7.3% in late morning trading in Tokyo on Thursday.

A bid would need to be significantly higher than the initial proposal of $14.86 per share in order to get Seven & i enter negotiations, according to the people.

When Seven & i rejected Couche-Tard’s $39 billion buyout approach last week, the Japanese company said in a letter that it would be willing to engage in “sincere discussions” with a proposal that recognizes its value and addresses anti-competition concerns that would need to be resolved for any potential deal to go forward.

A representative for Couche-Tard reiterated the retailer’s previous statement that they are highly confident that collaborative discussions could lead to ways to increase value for Seven & i shareholders, declining to comment further.

The Canadian suitor faces an uphill battle, however. The current price gap between the two sides may be so wide that the chances of a deal being reached are significantly diminished, according to the people.

Couche-Tard is still debating its next steps and there’s no certainty it will decide to submit another proposal to Seven & i, the people said. Couche-Tard said this week it wants to work together with the 7-Eleven operator to agree on a friendly takeover.

Seth Fischer, chief investment officer at Seven & i shareholder Oasis Management, said earlier Thursday on Bloomberg Television that he’s “disappointed” that the Japanese retailer rejected Couche-Tard’s acquisition proposal.

“Couche-Tard has put forward a very serious proposal to the company and I am a little bit disappointed with the company’s reaction,” Fischer said.

--With assistance from Reed Stevenson, Crystal Tse, Koh Yoshida and Hideki Suzuki.

(Updates with shares, investor comment.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.