Delta Sees Full Year Profit Trending Higher Despite Tech Outage

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. expects its full-year profit to be at or above the mid-point of its prior guidance, excluding the impact of a midsummer computer system outage, suggesting the carrier doesn’t see much lingering impact from the glitch.
The Atlanta-based airline said Thursday full-year profit will be about $6.50 a share, in the middle of a prior estimate and before a 45 cent impact from the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. outage, a debacle that led to thousands of flight cancellations.
Delta previously had forecast that its 2024 profit would be $6 to $7 a share.
Earnings per share this quarter will be at the high end of its prior guidance for $1.70 to $2, also excluding the CrowdStrike effect, the airline said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
Delta shares rose 5.8% in premarket trading to $46.83 as of 9:22 a.m. in New York. The stock closed Wednesday up about 10% so far this year.
