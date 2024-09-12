Delta Sees Full Year Profit Trending Higher Despite Tech Outage

Travelers wait in line at the Delta baggage claim at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to take a sizable financial hit this quarter from the system breakdown that led to thousands of canceled flights and prompted a federal investigation of the carrier's response. Photographer: Mark Abramson/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. expects its full-year profit to be at or above the mid-point of its prior guidance, excluding the impact of a midsummer computer system outage, suggesting the carrier doesn’t see much lingering impact from the glitch.

The Atlanta-based airline said Thursday full-year profit will be about $6.50 a share, in the middle of a prior estimate and before a 45 cent impact from the CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. outage, a debacle that led to thousands of flight cancellations.

Delta previously had forecast that its 2024 profit would be $6 to $7 a share.

Earnings per share this quarter will be at the high end of its prior guidance for $1.70 to $2, also excluding the CrowdStrike effect, the airline said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Delta shares rose 5.8% in premarket trading to $46.83 as of 9:22 a.m. in New York. The stock closed Wednesday up about 10% so far this year.

