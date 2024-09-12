Japan’s Kirin Gains Control of Fancl to Diversify Revenue Base

(Bloomberg) -- Kirin Holdings Co. completed its takeover of Fancl Corp., a deal that will help the Japanese brewer achieve its goal of diversifying revenue beyond alcohol and beverages.

The company gained control of 75.24% of the Japanese skincare and supplement brand after holders of 42.72% of shares accepted its ¥2,800-a-share offer ($19.65), according to Kirin. Before the takeover offer, Kirin already held 32.64% of Fancl.

The acquisition is in keeping with Kirin’s strategy to diversify into wellness and healthcare to boost revenue streams, amid declining sales of alcohol in a nation grappling with an aging population. Fancl will help strengthen Kirin’s health science business, along with Blackmores, the largest Australian health food company, which it acquired in 2023.

Kirin’s final offer for Fancl represented a ¥110 per share increase from its initial bid, with the deal seeing three deadline extensions.

The company had last extended its takeover offer deadline in end-August after a hedge fund’s sizeable holdings in Fancl triggered local takeover rules, which required Kirin to allow more time to stakeholders to consider the bid.

When Kirin Holdings acquired about a third of Fancl’s shares in 2019, it had paid the founders ¥3,270 yen per share.

