John Lewis Cuts Losses as Waitrose Recovers From IT Glitch

(Bloomberg) -- John Lewis Partnership Plc narrowed losses as sales recovered at its upmarket grocery chain Waitrose, in the last set of results before Sharon White hands over the reins to a new chairman.

The partnership, which runs John Lewis department stores as well as Waitrose, reported a first half loss of £30 million ($39 million), down from £57 million a year earlier. It said Waitrose, which has been fighting to move on from an IT glitch that left it with empty shelves in stores, has recovered sales and volume.

The improved picture comes as Jason Tarry, the former head of UK and Ireland for Tesco Plc, prepares to take over as chairman of the employee-owned group next week. He replaces ex-civil servant White, who ran the telecommunications regulator Ofcom before taking on one of the biggest jobs in UK retail in 2020 despite having no experience in the sector.

John Lewis typically makes most of its profits in the second half of the year, when sales are buoyed by Christmas spending. However, the ongoing losses show how far the retailer has to go with its turnaround plan, which has been under way since White took over.

John Lewis stores are still struggling with sales down 3% in the first half and adjusted operating profit falling by £24 million as it invests in better customer service.

Still, the retailer said it expected to deliver significantly higher full-year profits than the £42 million it reported for the previous year.

