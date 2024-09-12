Kroger Raises Sales Outlook on Resilient Grocery Spending

A worker drives a forklift through a Kroger Co. grocery distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic is leading Americans to buy more groceries, from poultry to dried goods, as they prepare for an extended period of so-called social distancing.

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. lifted its full-year guidance as the grocery-store operator benefits from consumers prioritizing spending on groceries and other essentials.

The Cincinnati-based grocer said it now expects comparable sales, excluding fuel, to rise 0.75% to 1.75%, up from the previous forecast of an increase of 0.25% to 1.75%.

The company attracted more customers and grew visits thanks to low prices and personalized deals, Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

Kroger’s results are staying steady as resilient US consumers focus spending on food and staples. Many retailers have reported that shoppers are searching for deals and opting for lower-cost products such as store brands, while selectively purchasing newer discretionary items that offer value.

The consumption trend has helped essentials-focused retailers such as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp., while hurting operators selling big-ticket items such as Home Depot Inc.

Grocery inflation has moderated to historical ranges of lower single digits after hitting a four-decade high in 2022, though food prices have come under political scrutiny as Vice President Kamala Harris calls for a federal ban on grocery price gouging.

Some products, such as apples and potatoes, are cheaper than they were a year ago, and price competition has intensified. Restaurants are pitching value meals, and food companies are offering more promotions and selling limited-edition products to lure shoppers.

Kroger said comparable sales excluding fuel grew 1.2% for the second quarter, higher than what Wall Street analysts were expecting. Adjusted earnings per share were also better than estimates. Digital sales rose 17% from a year ago.

The company’s shares rose 0.6% in premarket trading in New York. The stock has climbed 13% this year through Wednesday’s close, less than the gain of the S&P 500 Index.

Kroger is defending its proposed $24.6 billion deal for Albertsons Cos. in court, with executives arguing that the acquisition would give the companies national coverage and allow them to compete more effectively against rivals such as Walmart, Amazon.com Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp.

McMullen said in a statement that the food industry will remain competitive after the proposed deal goes through.

