McDonald’s Extends $5 Meal in Battle for Cash-Strapped Consumers

A McDonald's McDouble cheeseburger, small fries, four-piece chicken nuggets, and a small soft drink arranged in New York, US, on Monday, June 17, 2024. On June 25, McDonalds will kick off a marketing campaign and a new $5 meal deal, raising the stakes as US restaurants vie to lure back inflation-weary diners.

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. summer of deals is turning into a fall affair.

The chain will extend a $5 meal deal that debuted in June into December in most US markets, according to a statement Thursday.

The move points to how much fast-food chains are competing for budget-conscious guests. McDonald’s has also been looking to challenge the perception that its prices had gotten too high after competitors introduced value meals months before it did.

“We’re committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible,” Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA, said in the statement.

McDonald’s is also releasing app-exclusive promotions, including a fried chicken sandwich for $2, to boost use of its loyalty program because members make more purchases.

The Chicago-based company is eyeing a “broader” reset of its value offerings, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski has said, as the number of $1, $2 and $3 menu offerings has shrunk in recent years amid rising operating and food costs.

The burger chain had been offering discounts on its mobile app, but held off on a broader value campaign because it performed better than peers coming out of the pandemic. However, results have weakened, with sales falling last quarter.

The company’s shares suffered, too, but have rebounded over the past two months.

At the end of July, McDonald’s told franchisees that the company had recorded an “incremental lift” of nearly 3% in guest counts since the $5 meal deal began in late June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.