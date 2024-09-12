Serbia Resumes Policy Easing as ECB, Fed Poised to Cut Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Serbia resumed monetary easing after a pause last month as the central bank forecasts inflation to slow further and European and US policymakers are expected to lower interest rates.

The National Bank of Serbia reduced its one-week repurchase rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.75% on Thursday, the lowest level since March last year. The decision matched forecasts of 12 among 17 economists in a Bloomberg survey, while the others expected no change in the benchmark.

Serbia paused easing in August after two cuts as rate-setters examined lingering price pressures accompanying robust economic growth. A spike in food prices pushed inflation rate up to 4.3% in July, after 15 consecutive declines, and price growth kept the same pace last month, according to data also published Thursday. The central bank sees inflation easing to around 4% later in the year.

Like many other developing economies, Serbia is closely watching policy moves by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve as their decisions shape investors’ perception of risker assets. The ECB is expected to cut rates later on Thursday, while the Fed looks poised to follow suit on Sept. 18.

Monetary easing is supported by the inflation trend, the outlook for policy moves in major economies, as well as the appreciation pressure on Serbia’s currency, Mauro Giorgio Marrano, an UniCredit SpA economist at who predicted the September cut, said earlier this month. He saw the key rate falling to 5.5% by the end of the year, and dropping further to 4.5% in 2025.

Lower interest rates should help ease demand for the dinar, which Serbia keeps in a tight range against the euro in a so-called managed float. The central bank bought a net €1.84 billion ($2 billion) on the local market in the first eight months to ease the appreciation pressures.

Serbia’s first-half economic expansion of 4.3% was among the strongest in Europe, despite a slowdown in the second quarter. The government anticipates annual growth of 3.8% this year.

