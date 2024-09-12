United Air Says 2024 Investor Day Now Likely Delayed Until 2025

A Boeing 777-200 airplane in a United Airlines maintenance hangar at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s shares rose after the carrier forecast better-than-expected profit this quarter, tempering concerns that Boeing Co. aircraft delays and regulatory pressure will put expansion plans at risk. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. says a day of investor updates originally scheduled for May now is likely to be put off until the spring of 2025.

The US industry is “in a bit of a storm,” Chief Financial Officer Mike Leskinen said at a Morgan Stanley conference Thursday, citing margins “that are still not adequate.”

The industry “has a very bright future, but while that plays out through the remainder of this quarter, fourth quarter and probably into the first quarter, I don’t know that the audience is going to be very receptive to an investor day talking about how the industry is going to look so bright in 2027,” he said.

“Maybe in the springtime when we can see we’ve delivered higher margins” and improved yields instead of just promising those things, he added.

This was the second investor day delay. United had originally scheduled it for May 1, but in April called it off, saying it would likely be rescheduled for the fall. At the time, the airline said it would “send the wrong message” to celebrate its performance in the wake of headline-grabbing safety incidents at the carrier.

US carriers have struggled for more than a year with higher costs from new labor contracts, inflation and parts-supply choke points even as new aircraft have been delayed and others are grounded by an engine manufacturing defect. Too much capacity across carriers has held down fares, keeping airlines from taking full advantage of record demand.

