U.S. Bancorp’s Lagging Stock Puts Onus on Investor Day for Boost

(Bloomberg) -- As U.S. Bancorp holds its first Investor Day in five years on Thursday, investors will be listening for clues about how one of the biggest US lenders can turn its lackluster stock around.

The Minneapolis-based company has been left out of the rally that has swept up the broader banking sector this year — eking out only a 3.4% gain, the worst among S&P 500 industry peers. The investor event is a chance for new executives to address the public, as well as for the bank to potentially provide an updated look at its financial targets.

Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Mike Mayo, who has an overweight rating on the lender, says the bank has had a “lost decade of stock performance” and the event is a chance to turn the corner.

“It’s not a make-or-break day, but it will set a tone in terms of more or less confidence,” Mayo said in an interview. “It’s the degree of conviction and granularity about better control over expenses and growth in their higher-premium fee businesses, and how they’re positioned as a regional bank to become more national.”

The investor event is set to include presentations from executives including President Gunjan Kedia, who’s been viewed by analysts as a likely candidate for chief executive officer in the future since her appointment as president role was announced in May.

The bank has previously used such events to refresh their long-term targets, Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers said in a note last week. He expects they could do the same on Thursday, while noting Kedia will be among the most visible new faces presenting.

“Given her recent title elevation and increase in responsibilities, many view Ms. Kedia as the eventual successor to Andy Cecere as CEO and will therefore be listening closely to any thoughts she may have regarding momentum or strategic direction,” Siefers wrote. “We will also be looking for any additional signs to validate the market’s perception of USB’s succession planning.”

The bank’s management hasn’t openly commented on the timing for any potential changes for the CEO post. Cecere praised Kedia on the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July. A representative for the bank declined to comment on Wednesday.

Ahead of the event, the bank announced that it would be increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share and authorized a buyback program for up to $5 billion of the company’s outstanding shares.

Meanwhile, Mayo raised the possibility that the lender should consider bringing in an outside hire for its next top executive. The analyst isn’t calling for the ouster of the longtime CEO, but instead raising the question of how the board should be thinking about the role.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp are on pace to lag its S&P 500 banking peers for the sixth year in a row, sharply underperforming against the industry group’s 16% rally this year.

“Why not consider someone from the outside, given the stock underperformance?” Mayo said. “There is a scenario where U.S. Bancorp could potentially use a Starbucks moment.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.