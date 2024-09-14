Mozambique Ex-Minister Seeks Acquittal From Tunabond Conviction

(Bloomberg) -- Manuel Chang, the Mozambican ex-finance minister that a US federal jury convicted in New York last month for his role in a $2 billion debt scandal, is seeking acquittal or a new trial as an alternative.

US prosecutors didn’t prove “actionable fraud” that would support his federal-wire-fraud conspiracy conviction, according to a motion his lawyers filed Friday. Prosecutors also failed to show sufficient evidence of a conspiracy to either conceal or promote funds that would support Chang’s money laundering charge, his legal team said in the filing.

Alternatively, the court should grant Chang a new trial, his attorneys including Adam Ford wrote. That would extend his already years-long legal battle since South African authorities arrested him in 2018.

