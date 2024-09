WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Law enforcement secures the area around Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on September 15, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, are investigating the incident, which the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump' while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- The suspect arrested in the alleged assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump is Ryan Wesley Routh, CNN reported.

The network said that he was born in 1966 and has been living in Hawaii. He has eight arrests on his record, apparently for minor offenses, CNN said.

