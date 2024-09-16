Barclays Names Alisdair Gayne Co-Head EMEA Investment Banking With Tim Main

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc promoted Alisdair Gayne to co-head of investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, alongside existing head Tim Main.

Gayne will retain his current responsibilities as head of UK investment banking, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Main has been leading the EMEA franchise for two years and has made “significant progress in growing the business,” according to the memo.

Barclays is in the midst of overhauling its investment banking operation as part of a multiyear plan to boost shareholder returns. Earlier this year, the bank hired Christian Wagner from Morgan Stanley to oversee investment banking in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

