DraftKings Sued by MLB Players Union for Using Names, Images

(Bloomberg) -- The Major League Baseball players union sued sports-betting sites DraftKings Inc. and bet365 Group Ltd. for using the names and likenesses of its members in advertising without their consent.
In a suit filed Monday in federal court in Philadelphia, MLB Players Inc. cited a Pennsylvania law allowing people whose names and likenesses have commercial value to sue over unauthorized use. The union also claimed misappropriation of publicity and identity, as well as unjust enrichment.
