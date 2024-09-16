DraftKings Sued by MLB Players Union for Using Names, Images

The Draft Kings logo is displayed on a smartphone in Hastings on Hudson, New York, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard /Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Major League Baseball players union sued sports-betting sites DraftKings Inc. and bet365 Group Ltd. for using the names and likenesses of its members in advertising without their consent.

In a suit filed Monday in federal court in Philadelphia, MLB Players Inc. cited a Pennsylvania law allowing people whose names and likenesses have commercial value to sue over unauthorized use. The union also claimed misappropriation of publicity and identity, as well as unjust enrichment.

