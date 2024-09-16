UniCredit Starts €1.7 Billion Buyback in Top Payout Pledge

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA said it will start repurchasing as much as €1.7 billion ($1.89 billion) of its own stock as it delivers on the biggest payout pledge among European banks.

The buyback will start on Monday and may be completed by November, the Milan-based lender said in a statement. Morgan Stanley will act as a broker and independently decide on the stock purchases.

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel’s has pledged to return €10 billion to shareholders this year, the most among Europe’s top banks, according to filings reviewed by Bloomberg. UniCredit, which this month disclosed that may be interested in a potential takeover of German rival Commerzbank AG, has said its purchase of a 9% stake in the German lender won’t affect its distribution policy.

UniCredit rose 1.4% at 9:25 a.m. in Milan trading, the best performer in an index of European lenders.

The European Central Bank, which supervises the bloc’s lenders, has authorized the stock repurchase, the Italian bank said earlier this month.

European banks are boosting payouts after a rapid sequence of interest rate hikes kicked off by the ECB two years ago turbocharged their profits.

