Elliott Still Wants to Oust Southwest CEO, Union Official Says

Bob Jordan, president and chief executive officer of Southwest Airlines Co., during an interview in New York, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Southwest Airlines raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue, buoyed by higher travel demand and ticket prices than it had expected over the year-end holidays.

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management still wants to replace Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan, according to a union official, suggesting changes the carrier has already promised aren’t enough to satisfy the activist shareholder.

In a Sept. 12 meeting with the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, Elliott laid out a vision of Southwest without Jordan as its leader, union National President Bret Oestreich said in a memo to members. The investment firm, which is seeking a shakeup after acquiring a 10% stake in the carrier, also wants Southwest Chairman Gary Kelly to exit sooner than his planned retirement next year.

Southwest didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Elliott declined to comment.

Elliott was “clear that its vision of a Southwest turnaround is one where Robert Jordan does not remain as CEO and, if Elliott can assert enough board influence, other top executives would also, most likely, be replaced,” Oestreich said in the Sept. 16 letter. AMFA represents more than 3,200 mechanics and other workers at Dallas-based Southwest.

The meeting came days after Southwest revealed sweeping changes to its board, with Kelly planning to step down and six other directors departing this year. Those moves, Elliott told the union group, weren’t part of a negotiated deal between the two sides.

Southwest has also made a series of operational changes, including adopting assigned seating after more than a half-century and adding a new premium section onboard aircraft.

