Flutter Agrees to Buy Playtech’s Italian Unit for €2.3 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Flutter Entertainment Plc agreed to buy Playtech Plc’s Italian gambling business for an enterprise value of €2.3 billion ($2.6 billion) in its latest international acquisition as the Fanduel owner takes advantage of a growth surge in the US to expand.

The deal for Playtech’s Snaitech division is expected to be closed by the second quarter of 2025, Flutter said in a statement on Tuesday.

Flutter, which has benefited from a surge of new customers and revenue in the US, moved its primary listing to New York from London earlier this year. It has aggressively expanded internationally in recent years, including buying businesses in Italy, Georgia and India. Last week, Flutter said it will buy a majority stake in NSX Group, Brazil’s fourth-biggest online gaming operator.

Flutter Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson told Bloomberg last month that mergers were part of the company’s strategy to build “podium positions” in local markets.

Milan-based Snaitech, founded in 1990, is one of Italy’s leading betting companies. It operates gaming machines, manages horse racing and sports betting, and owns race tracks. It represents Playtech’s primary consumer business and after the deal, Playtech’s main business will be oriented around selling software to other gambling companies.

