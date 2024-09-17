Lufthansa, Air France Suspend Flights to Israel, Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

The tailfin of a passenger aircraft, operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, parked during a strike by ground staff, at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. The strike by Deutsche Lufthansa AG ground staff is set to disrupt more than 100,000 passengers in a blow to the flagship German airline that is facing its third bout of industrial action in almost three weeks. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM and German rival Deutsche Lufthansa AG have suspended services to Israel and some other destinations in the region amid rising tensions.

The French flag carrier said that services to Tel Aviv and Beirut had been suspended until Sept. 19, while Lufthansa suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Iranian capital Tehran. The German airline said it will also circumnavigate Iranian and Israeli airspace.

Airlines are having to navigate an ever changing geopolitical landscape in the Middle East that make operating flights trickier, and have previously resulted in short-notice suspensions to destinations.

On Tuesday, fears were raised of an all-out war after Iran-backed Hezbollah accused Israel of orchestrating an attack that killed several people and left nearly 3,000 wounded across Lebanon.

Air France said that customers affected by the suspensions have been notified and offered refunds or flights at a later date.

