RBC Names Ventura Head of US ECM, Passaro Head of Syndicate

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Royal Bank of Canada said it plans to cut as much as 2% of its full-time equivalent staff in the coming quarter after a surge in expenses weighed on third-quarter results. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada named Mike Ventura as head of US equity capital markets in a flurry promotions by the bank.

The Canadian bank also tapped Joe Passaro as global head of ECM syndicate and named Graeme Bath as global head of strategic equity solutions, according to a memo to staff from global co-heads of ECM John Kolz and Nitin Babbar seen by Bloomberg News.

An RBC spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Ventura joined the bank in 2007 and most recently led the firm’s industrials ECM business, the memo showed. He had worked in the bank’s energy and power, utilities and infrastructure verticals, as well as in the special-purpose acquisition company space.

Passaro joined RBC as head of US ECM syndicate from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year, according to the memo. He previously held roles at BTIG and Deutsche Bank AG, according to his LinkedIn profile. Bath has been with RBC for about 12 years, his LinkedIn profile shows, and spent time at Nomura Holdings Inc. and Lehman Brothers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.