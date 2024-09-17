These Are the 50 Best Hotels in the World in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- For the second year, the founders of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and World’s 50 Best Bars lists have turned their attention to the most fabulous places to stay around the globe. And this year, it’s the Capella Bangkok that comes away as the best hotel on earth.

The Capella is among a cluster of new riverside resorts in Bangkok that has skyrocketed the city’s luxury quotient. Every one of its rooms has a view of the Chao Praya River, and dining venues include a French gastronomic restaurant by Mauro Colagreco and the waterfront Phra Nakhon, which has become something of a legendary brunch scene for chic locals and visitors alike. Its pool is so densely surrounded by lush vegetation, it almost feels like instant transport to one of the Thai islands.

The title of World’s Best, however is a subjective one, rather than a scientific determination. To arrive at its results, the World’s 50 Best team asks its 600 anonymous jurors to rank the seven best hotels they’ve stayed in over the last 18 months. It’s a system that necessarily favors easy-to-reach destinations, big cities and new hotels with marketing muscle: There are no rules against jurors taking free stays, so those with big promotional budgets can draw dozens of influencers and media on familiarization trips to help get the word out, creating a slew of eligible voters along the way. (Bloomberg accepts no such invitations.)

By contrast, even the best-traveled voters are unlikely to have gone on safari or explored the wilds of Patagonia in that recent period, leaving only a small minority of voters with the ability to cast votes for properties in off-the-beaten track destinations. In theory, a global panel of jurors should help, but none are required to cast even a single vote for hotels in their home regions.

That in some ways explains the results. Much of the list was familiar from last year's edition, proving that influential travel pros feel the need to see the highest ranked places they have not yet visited, creating a sort of echo chamber of positive opinion. That made the biggest surprises the most far-flung resorts, like Kokomo Private Island, in Fiji (No. 50); Suján Jawai, in Rajasthan, India (No. 43); and Six Senses Zighy Bay, in Oman (No. 45).

In this year’s black-tie ceremony at London’s Guildhall, “Highest New Entry,” “Most Admired Hotel Group” and “Highest Climber” awards were doled out for the first time: They went to Raffles London at the OWO, Aman and Atlantis the Royal, respectively. The latter, a $1.2 billion investment from Kerzner International Ltd., climbed from No. 44 on the 2023 list to No. 9 now.

The Raffles London at the OWO is among the hotels that benefits from a substantial marketing benefit—it has extraordinary publicity muscle behind it—though indeed it is a worthy contender, opening last fall after a $1.76 billion renovation of a historic building that that served as a base for British military operations throughout both World Wars. Last year’s winner, Passalacqua, came in this year at No. 2; overall, half of last year’s top 10 held onto positions within that rarified echelon.

The geographic distribution was also similarly unchanged. If last year sub-Saharan Africa and South America were represented with one measly entry apiece, the 2024 list did only marginally better, with only two hotels in sub-Saharan Africa ranking (Singita Kruger National Park and Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel) and one in South America (the Rosewood São Paulo).

The rankings also speak to trending destinations. In last year’s inaugural list, it was clear that the jury were among the many travelers thrilled to return to Asia in its long-awaited post-Covid reopening; there were a dozen hotels from the continent on the 2023 list.

This year, the center of gravity remained firmly in Asia, where the weak yen has driven interest in Japan and upcoming season of The White Lotus has helped extend a travel boom in Thailand (the two countries claimed a total of seven hotels on the list, with Asia now claiming even more hotels than it did last year).

The US also improved its standing, with four entries, up from just two last year, including a first-time recognition for the iconic Carlyle Hotel in New York City, the Four Seasons at the Surf Club in Miami and Dorchester Collection’s Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Being on the list can be a game-changer not just for the hotels that rank but also the destinations or the brands they’re from, says Kristina Snaith-Lense, general manager of Hong Kong’s Upper House, which ranked fourth last year and fifth this year. “It’s been a great story for Hong Kong—to highlight our recovery after Covid after all the closures,” she explains.

The fact that Aman, Rosewood and Four Seasons collectively claimed 11 out of 50 spots adds luster to all of the hotels across those brands’ portfolios. Maybourne, Raffles, Oetker Collection and Dorchester Collection all performed well, too, with multiple properties on the list. But privately, some hoteliers admit it’s now stressful to retain their rankings, saying that the accolade has become valuable for positioning their properties against the competition—and the presence of so many deeper-pocketed, branded properties makes it even harder for independent resorts to break through.

Making it onto the list gives a great sense of pride, says Vincent Billiard, managing director of the Parisian palace Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, which this year ranked 15th. It’s also an important marketing tool: “We have the plaque outside the hotel, write it on every letter we communicate, and it’ll be all over Instagram.”

For consumers the list may be little more than a confirmation of their existing hotel bucket list. If the original goals of the World’s 50 Best list, according to its executives, were to spark discovery and media buzz, this year’s list cements the fact that the former far outweighs the latter.

When asked if she was satisfied with the geographic diversity of last year’s list—or concerned by the lack thereof—Emma Sleight, head of content for World’s 50 Best Bars and Hotels says simply that “there are only 50 spots that we can call out.” Asked again whether there was any interest in tweaking the voting system to make it more equitable, she argued that 50 Best is “not an arbiter of the list but a reflection of the current travel industry.”

She adds that the company creates year-round content separate from the 50 Best list to give visibility to great hotels that don’t make the cut via its Discovery platform, though it heavily features hotels, restaurants and bars in cities rather than remote locales.

Here’s the list of the World’s 50 Best hotels in full.

1. Capella Bangkok (The Best Hotel in Asia)2. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy (Best Boutique Hotel Award)3. Rosewood Hong Kong4. Cheval Blanc Paris5. The Upper House, Hong Kong6. Raffles Singapore7. Aman Tokyo8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives (Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award)9. Atlantis the Royal, Dubai (Highest Climber Award) 10. Nihi Sumba11. Claridge’s, London12. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok13. Raffles London at the OWO, London (Highest New Entry Award)14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River15. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris16. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico (The Best Hotel in North America)17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France18. Belmond Maroma, Riviera Maya, Mexico (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi Coast, Italy21. Desa Potato Head, Bali22. Bulgari Tokyo (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)23. The Lana, Dubai24. Rosewood São Paulo (The Best Hotel in South America)25. The Calile, Brisbane (The Best Hotel in Oceania)26. The Siam, Bangkok27. Park Hyatt Kyoto28. Mount Nelson, Cape Town (The Best Hotel in Africa)29. One & Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico30. The Carlyle, New York City31. La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco 32. Four Seasons Madrid33. Capella Singapore34. Four Seasons Surf Club, Miami35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles36. Eden Rock, St. Barths37. Aman New York38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco (No. 3 Gin Art of Hospitality Award)39. Amangalla, Sri Lanka40. Le Bristol, Paris41. Gleneagles, Scotland42. Castello di Reschio, Umbria, Italy43. Suján Jawai, Rajasthan, India44. Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman46. The Connaught, London47. The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia48. Hotel Esencia, Tulum, Mexico49. The Tasman, Hobart, Australia50. Kokomo Private Island, Fiji

