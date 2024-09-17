THG Plans to Demerge Technology Arm to Push for FTSE Inclusion

(Bloomberg) -- THG Plc plans to demerge its technology platform and switch the listing of its core beauty and nutrition business in an attempt to boost the e-commerce company’s flagging share price.

The technology division known as Ingenuity provides online commerce services to other retailers. If spun off, it would leave THG with its beauty and nutrition arms, which it described as profitable and cash-generative in a statement Tuesday morning.

THG, previously known as The Hut Group, has endured a bruising time as a public company. Shares in the owner of brands including online retailer Lookfantastic have slumped more than 90% since its listing in 2020 valued the company at over £5 billion ($6.6 billion).

Now THG plans to transfer its listing to a category that would allow it to be included in FTSE benchmarks. THG is currently part of a “transition” category following the introduction of new rules from the Financial Conduct Authority which came into effect in July.

The FCA is changing the UK’s listing rules in an attempt to boost the attractiveness of the City of London, amid fears of its dwindling status among global public companies.

THG wants to move to the equity shares (commercial companies) category, which would allow it to be considered for inclusion in the FTSE UK Index Series, raising its visibility.

Tuesday’s announcement came as THG released half-year results for the six months ending June 30, with total revenue falling 3.6% to £934 million.

Analysts from Panmure Gordon said the results were disappointing, “with nutrition profitability much softer than expected and beauty growth slowing despite a favourable market backdrop.”

They said the demerger was potentially good news but added that it was unclear how the Ingenuity division, “which loses significant cash every year,” would be funded under the plans.

