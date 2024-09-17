UniCredit Plans to Seek ECB Nod to Own up to 30% of Commerzbank

(Bloomberg) -- UniCredit SpA is set to ask for regulatory permission to build a stake of as much as 30% in Commerzbank AG, as Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel pursues a potential takeover of the bank.

The Italian lender will likely file the application to the European Central Bank, which is the euro area’s top banking regulator as soon as within the next few days, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move doesn’t necessarily mean UniCredit will end up reaching that threshold or even buy any additional shares, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

UniCredit last week unveiled a 9% stake in Commerzbank and Orcel subsequently said in a Bloomberg TV interview that a full takeover of the German lender is an option. He also said he may end up selling the holding if the economics of the deal don’t pan out.

The Italian newspaper Messaggero first reported on UniCredit’s plan to file the application to the ECB. UniCredit declined to comment on the matter. The ECB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The filing is part of the bank’s announcement last week of its intention to request the regulator to exceed the 10% threshold, the person said.

“UniCredit will submit regulatory filings for authorization to potentially exceed 9.9% of Commerzbank if and when necessary,” the lender said in a press release when first disclosing its stake. That would provide “flexibility” in UniCredit’s approach to its Commerzbank investment, it said.

