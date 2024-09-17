US Bank Merger Deals Poised to Face Tougher Scrutiny by FDIC

(Bloomberg) -- US bank mergers would face steeper regulatory hurdles under new guidelines that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is set to adopt.

The FDIC’s plan, the latest in the Biden administration’s effort to clamp down on consolidation by financial firms, would add layers of scrutiny that more directly take into account the effects on financial stability, competition, communities and customers. The agency’s board scheduled a meeting Tuesday to vote on the new guidance.

For a deal to win approval, the FDIC would expect the resulting firm to “better meet the convenience and needs of the community to be served than would occur absent the merger,” according to a statement from the agency. Deals that lead to a firm with more than $100 billion in assets would face a tougher process as the agency assesses potential risks to the financial system.

The result would be a balancing act, with officials getting authority to evaluate and perhaps reject any merger transaction that fails on one or more of the criteria. For instance, the FDIC will evaluate whether the applicant has demonstrated that the benefits generated by the convenience and needs of the community will clearly outweigh the anticompetitive effects.

Competitive Concerns

It’s part of a years-long campaign by the administration to tap the brakes on bank deals, which have been criticized for hurting competition, particularly in regions where rival firms merge. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in 2021 that called on the Justice Department and banking regulators to toughen scrutiny of bank combinations. The concern about stability was heightened last year during the industry turmoil that felled some of the nation’s biggest regional lenders.

The FDIC would measure concentrations based on local deposit shares and take into account any data sources and analytical approaches that might shed light on the transaction. The possible benefits from a deal might also include allowing the merged bank to increase its lending limits. The agency could also more closely monitor whether the promises about benefits were upheld.

