US Warns Banks Against Charging Overdraft Fees Without Consent

(Bloomberg) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cautioned banks against extracting overdraft fees from customers without first obtaining their consent.

The US regulator published guidance to help enforcers stop banks from charging overdraft fees based on so-called “phantom opt-in” agreements, it said Tuesday. Those agreements arise when banks say they have customer consent to charge the fees, without any actual proof they obtained it.

Financial firms which levy overdraft fees for ATM and one-time debit card transactions without proof of consent could be in violation of the law — specifically the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, according to the guidance.

“The CFPB has found instances where banks have no evidence that they obtained consent for overdraft,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “No Americans should be hit with bank account fees that they never agreed to.”

The US has been trying to slash what President Joe Biden has called “exorbitant” overdraft fees and introduced regulation earlier this year aimed at capping the charges. The CFPB anticipates that the rules — that would effectively eliminate the average $35 charge customers currently pay for overdrawing their bank accounts — should take effect in October 2025 pending approval.

The CFPB said Tuesday that consumer protection law enforcers should assume consumers have not opted into overdraft unless the banks prove otherwise. Some banks haven’t been able to supply such evidence before they charged consumers fees for overdraft loans for ATM and one-time debit transactions, the CFPB said.

