Amazon Boosts Warehouse Worker Pay By at Least $1.50 an Hour

An Amazon warehouse in the Staten Island borough of New York, US, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Amazon Inc. on Friday lost its bid to challenge a representation election at a New York warehouse, cementing it as the company's first unionized facility. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is raising the pay of its hourly warehouse workers by at least $1.50 an hour and tacking on Prime memberships to their benefit package.

The raises will take effect this month for the hundreds of thousands of employees working for Amazon’s sprawling logistics operation, boosting the average base wage to more than $22 an hour, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Workers will receive Prime, Amazon’s speedy shipping and video subscription service, beginning “early next year,” the company said.

