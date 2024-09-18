GM Begins Sales of Adapters to Tap Into Tesla’s Charging Network

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co.’s electric vehicle customers are getting access Tesla Inc. Superchargers starting this month, following an agreement struck last year between Chief Executive Officers Mary Barra and Elon Musk.

Owners of GM models can plug into 17,800 of Tesla’s fast chargers using its increasingly ubiquitous standard with the purchase an approved adapter, which sells for $225 at GM dealers or the Detroit-based company’s website, it said Wednesday.

Starting from 2026 model year vehicles, GM EVs will be sold with a built-in North American Charging Standard port, the automaker said.

The arrival of the adapters comes just as GM is making a big EV push with a new lineup of sub-$50,000 models. The car company is ready to move past software issues and manufacturing snafus earlier this year, but plans to quickly ramp up EV production could be challenged by sluggish consumer demand — due in part to concerns about charging infrastructure.

The availability of NACS adapters may help put those charging network worries to rest; Tesla’s chargers in the US ranked highest in a recent J.D. Power survey of EV owners.

GM hopes to see EV sales climb in the second half of this year with the addition of more affordable models and the expanded charger access. A plant in Mexico is increasing output of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which starts at $42,000 before a $7,500 federal government tax credit, and the Chevy Blazer EV that starts at $49,000.

Owners of GM EVs can use any of about 232,000 public EV chargers in the US, of which 48,000 are fast chargers. The automaker said it will add 400 new fast chargers with partner EVgo Inc. starting from next year. DC fast chargers can add 150 miles of driving range in under 30 minutes, according to Consumer Reports.

