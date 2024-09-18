Rogers Buys BCE’s Stake in Maple Leaf Sports for $3.5 Billion

Traffic moves past the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and their partners are looking to prepare and deliver 10,000 meals a day for front-line health-care workers and vulnerable community members.

(Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. is buying BCE Inc.’s 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. for C$4.7 billion ($3.5 billion), giving the telecommunications giant a majority stake in the sports company whose most valuable assets include the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey club and the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto-based Rogers said in a statement that financing for the deal will include private investors and it will not affect its debt leverage. BCE plans to use the proceeds of this sale towards reducing its debt levels. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that we are focused on creating the financial flexibility to support our ongoing transformation and core growth drivers,” BCE Chief Executive Officer Mirko Bibic said in the statement. Prior to this deal, Rogers and BCE, parent of Bell Canada, evenly divided a 75% stake, while Canadian businessman Larry Tanenbaum and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System own the remainder.

Bell Media has secured access to content rights for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors on TSN for the next 20 years through a long-term agreement with Rogers, according to the statement.

