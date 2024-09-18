Business

Scotiabank Names New Business Head to Pursue Quebec Expansion

By Christine Dobby, Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia has appointed Jean-Francois Courville as president of its Quebec operation as it looks to expand in Canada’s second-largest province.

Courville starts Nov. 12 and will report to Aris Bogdaneris, head of Scotiabank’s Canadian banking division, the lender said in a statement Wednesday.

Scotiabank has targeted Quebec for growth, with executives saying they’re not satisfied with the bank’s market share in the province of 9 million people. The newly-created role will support the expansion of its retail banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses in Quebec, the Toronto-based bank said.

Courville was most recently president and chief client officer at Purpose Unlimited, a Canadian financial services company. He’s also held senior roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Asset Management and Wealthsimple.

