Scotiabank Names New Business Head to Pursue Quebec Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia has appointed Jean-Francois Courville as president of its Quebec operation as it looks to expand in Canada’s second-largest province.
Courville starts Nov. 12 and will report to Aris Bogdaneris, head of Scotiabank’s Canadian banking division, the lender said in a statement Wednesday.
Scotiabank has targeted Quebec for growth, with executives saying they’re not satisfied with the bank’s market share in the province of 9 million people. The newly-created role will support the expansion of its retail banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses in Quebec, the Toronto-based bank said.
Courville was most recently president and chief client officer at Purpose Unlimited, a Canadian financial services company. He’s also held senior roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife Asset Management and Wealthsimple.
