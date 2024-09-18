These Are the 12 Best Over-the-Ear Headphones for Work or Pleasure

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Few pieces of technology play a more intimate role in our daily life than headphones. Whether for entertainment, productivity or simply shutting out the din of the world around us, we end up with something in—or on—our ears for much of the day.

A 2023 study by audio technology company Sonarworks Inc. found that, while working, people choose over-the-ear headphones twice as often as earbuds. And with fall upon us, that ratio will expand: Tony Aama, vice president of New York specialist Audio46, notes that earbuds and in-ear monitors dominate sales during spring and summer, but when the temperature goes down, headphone sizes (and expenditures) go up.

If you’re one of those shopping for new top-quality cans, we tested across the industry for the right blend of comfort, functionality and sound quality. Here are 12 of our favorites.

For Beginner EnthusiastsA first step into really serious listening can still leave enough in the budget for a top amp and digital-to-analog converter. French company Focal makes some of the best headphones in the world, with prices that can run as much as $5,000.

But its new Focal Azurys (right) offer the brand’s signature sound and honeycomb-grille design for just $549. The $295 Grado Labs SR325x, on the other hand, resemble midcentury radio headsets. (The company has built sound gear in Brooklyn, New York, since 1953.) The open-backed design and on-ear fit mean the world around still filters in; what you get in exchange is an uncanny sense of being in the room with the musicians you’re listening to.

For Necessary Noise CancellationFrom the brand synonymous with the world-silencing technology, the understated $429 Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones (top) weigh in at a minuscule 9 ounces and come with immersive audio and 24 hours of battery life. More attention-getting are the $399 Px7 S2e from Bowers & Wilkins, now available in ruby red. An unbeatable combination of hi-fi sound quality, battery life and design, they’re our most versatile pick. The $449 Sonos Ace headphones, meanwhile, are handsome and prioritize comfort with huge pads that engulf the ear.

For Gamers on the GoFor the casual gamer who wants headphones that will look good away from Baldur’s Gate, the Meze Audio 99 Classics (left), starting at $309, have walnut ear cups and are now available bundled with a removable cable outfitted with a boom mic for $388.

But there’s a reason why the Audeze Maxwells, from $299, have become a gaming standard-bearer, and it’s not just the zero-lag wireless connection or comfortable design. Their bass makes the explosions in Cyberpunk 2077 profoundly satisfying, while the high end gives Diablo IV’s clashing swords a crystalline sheen.

For Audiophiles Out in the WorldThere’s always some compromise when going wireless. But it’s possible to get great sound sans wires. The $999 Mark Levinson No 5909 headphones (top) have adaptive noise cancellation and beryllium-coated drivers optimized to a platonic ideal mix that’s backed by extensive research.

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H100 headphones—new in black, sand and sunset apricot (center) for $1,550—sport titanium drivers and adjust the sound to the cans’ fit. But for overall value, it’s hard to top the $500 Stax Spirit S5 from Edifier (bottom). They use planar magnetic drivers to give deep but tightly controlled bass and impressively clear mids, while promising up to 80 hours of battery life.

For Those Obsessed With the BestTop-of-the-line headphones have much in common with great timepieces. Intricate construction, exotic materials and innovative technology elevate them beyond mere function. Hifiman’s Susvara Unveiled headphones (left) use minimalist design to achieve maximal sound. For $8,000, planar magnetic drivers, less than a micron thick, render your favorite songs in exquisite detail, while light, open aluminum ear cups vented like window slats foster a spacious open sound. Dan Clark Audio’s E3 headphones ($2,000), however, are their visual opposite, with distinctive D-shaped cups coated in Gorilla 3 Glass. For closed-back headphones, they produce a beguilingly wide soundstage.

