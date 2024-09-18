Trudeau’s Tory Rival Plans Vote to Try to Trigger an Election

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face a vote as early as next week that could bring down his government, but it’s not yet certain there is enough support in Parliament to trigger an election.

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, told reporters on Wednesday he plans to introduce a motion as soon as possible that simply says Parliament has “no confidence” in the prime minister. His first chance will most likely come next week on what’s known as an opposition day, though Trudeau’s government could still choose to delay that opportunity.

But for the motion to pass, Poilievre would need the support of both the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Quebecois, and neither party leader has committed to forcing an election any time soon. At the moment, Poilievre’s Conservatives are far ahead in the polls and would likely secure a majority government.

In Canada’s parliamentary system, if a government doesn’t have the confidence of the majority of elected lawmakers, a new election campaign usually takes place.

Poilievre said he wants a vote centered on the Trudeau government’s carbon tax, which is scheduled to rise in price each year. He challenged the NDP — which recently scrapped a power-sharing deal with Trudeau’s Liberals — to support his motion and have “a carbon tax election.”

“You have the motion, it’s in your inbox,” Poilievre said, referring to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Singh has repeatedly said he is prepared to have an election any time, but will not be pushed into one by Poilievre.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, whose party advocates for the French-speaking province and does not run candidates in the rest of Canada, has indicated he is willing to work with Trudeau if he can get policies that are friendly to Quebec.

Trudeau has made it clear he intends to try to keep governing until the next scheduled election date in October 2025.

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, said he doesn’t believe the NDP or Bloc want to trigger a campaign now.

“I’m confident that they understand the mood of Canadians, and the mood of Canadians is not to get into an election,” Champagne said, adding that Parliament should focus instead on delivering results for people on housing affordability and other issues.

