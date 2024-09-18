United Airlines Sees Demand Swell From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. tracks megastar Taylor Swift’s globe-spanning Eras tour to make sure they have enough airplane seats for her army of fans.

“Our demand booms wherever she goes” by a material amount, United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said Wednesday at the Skift Global Forum in New York. The airline has seen a 25% increase in demand — “maybe more than that” — on United flights during Swift’s weekend concerts, “and it goes right back to normal after.”

Swift’s economic might has been well documented. The singer’s 53 US concerts in 2023 added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics. Her Paris concerts earlier this year helped lift consumer spending in the city by 22%.

Although United hasn’t added flights for one of her concerts, “I wouldn’t rule it out in the future,” Nocella said in a separate interview.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.