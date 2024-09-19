CDB Leasing to Buy 50 Boeing Max Jets in Second Major Order

A worker walks past Boeing 737 fuselages outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, US, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Boeing Co. found more mistakes with holes drilled in the fuselage of its 737 Max jet, a setback that could further slow deliveries on a critical program already restricted by regulators over quality lapses. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. agreed to buy 50 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets, the company’s second major order in as many weeks as it adds newer, more fuel-efficient planes to its fleet.

The 737-8s are due to be delivered between 2028 and 2031, China Development Bank said in a statement dated Sept. 18.

CDB Leasing, as it’s known, earlier this month agreed to buy 80 Airbus SE jets from the A320neo family.

The Max order from China is a vote of confidence in Boeing, which is hamstrung by factory-worker strikes and struggling to increase production rates. Chinese airlines and lessors have been large buyers of Airbus jets in recent years.

CDB is the eleventh-largest airplane lessor in the world, according to KPMG.

