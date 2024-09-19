CDB Leasing to Buy 50 Boeing Max Jets in Second Major Order

(Bloomberg) -- China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. agreed to buy 50 Boeing Co. 737 Max jets, the company’s second major order in as many weeks as it adds newer, more fuel-efficient planes to its fleet.
The 737-8s are due to be delivered between 2028 and 2031, China Development Bank said in a statement dated Sept. 18.
CDB Leasing, as it’s known, earlier this month agreed to buy 80 Airbus SE jets from the A320neo family.
The Max order from China is a vote of confidence in Boeing, which is hamstrung by factory-worker strikes and struggling to increase production rates. Chinese airlines and lessors have been large buyers of Airbus jets in recent years.
CDB is the eleventh-largest airplane lessor in the world, according to KPMG.
