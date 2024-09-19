Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Musk Remotely Disabled Cybertruck

(Bloomberg) -- Ramzan Kadyrov, the notorious head of Russia’s Chechnya region, accused Elon Musk of remotely disabling a Tesla Inc. Cybertruck that he said had been used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Kadyrov, a fierce supporter of President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine, said Thursday in a post on Telegram that the vehicle had been fitted with a machine gun and used in the fighting there.

“The vehicle coped with its combat tasks beautifully,” Kadyrov said. “Now Musk recently turned off the Cybertruck remotely.”

The Chechen leader said last month he received the vehicle, which prompted Musk to deny on his social media platform X that he had donated it.

The Tesla press service didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

